Jitu Munda brings sister's skeletal remains to Keonjhar bank
In Odisha's Keonjhar's Dianali village, a man named Jitu Munda brought his late sister's skeletal remains to the bank, hoping to withdraw over ₹19,000 from her account.
He misunderstood the rules, thinking her remains would be enough instead of official documents like a death certificate and legal heir proof.
The bank later clarified that they never asked for anything like this and that Munda was simply confused about the process.
Indian Overseas Bank pays 3 heirs
After sorting out the paperwork, the bank released the funds to three legal heirs as required.
Indian Overseas Bank emphasized they only need proper documents, not anyone's physical presence.
The incident got locals talking about how banks could make things easier by working with community leaders instead of sticking strictly to paperwork.
Authorities made sure Munda's sister was respectfully reburied and reminded everyone why it's important to know what documents are needed after someone passes away.