Jitu Munda brings sister's skeletal remains to Keonjhar bank

Indian Overseas Bank pays 3 heirs

After sorting out the paperwork, the bank released the funds to three legal heirs as required.

Indian Overseas Bank emphasized they only need proper documents, not anyone's physical presence.

The incident got locals talking about how banks could make things easier by working with community leaders instead of sticking strictly to paperwork.

Authorities made sure Munda's sister was respectfully reburied and reminded everyone why it's important to know what documents are needed after someone passes away.