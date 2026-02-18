J&K Assembly clears ₹9,680cr grants for rural development

Agriculture, irrigation focus

Agriculture and related fields make up nearly one-fifth of J&K's economy—so this funding could be a game-changer. Horticulture alone brings in 41% of that share.

Minister Javid Ahmed Dar emphasized turning this investment into real benefits at the grassroots level—think better food security, stronger traditional farming, and more opportunities in rural areas.

Plus, with irrigation spending also jumping 62%, thousands of hectares will get better water access, helping farmers grow more with less stress.