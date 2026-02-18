J&K Assembly clears ₹9,680cr grants for rural development
Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly just cleared massive grants totalling more than ₹9,680.03 crore to support agriculture, rural development, animal husbandry, horticulture, fisheries, and more.
The goal? To fuel economic growth by investing in the sectors that really matter for everyday life across the Union Territory.
Agriculture, irrigation focus
Agriculture and related fields make up nearly one-fifth of J&K's economy—so this funding could be a game-changer. Horticulture alone brings in 41% of that share.
Minister Javid Ahmed Dar emphasized turning this investment into real benefits at the grassroots level—think better food security, stronger traditional farming, and more opportunities in rural areas.
Plus, with irrigation spending also jumping 62%, thousands of hectares will get better water access, helping farmers grow more with less stress.