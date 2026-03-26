J&K cops bust ₹18cr Iran humanitarian aid scam

Suspects likely have links with Iranian military

Most of the illegal collections happened in Budgam, with big amounts also coming from Baramulla and Srinagar.

Authorities think an organized network is behind it, possibly linked to the IRGC, with suspects like Hakeem Sajad and Syed Ruhollah Rizvi named as key players.

The case is now being investigated by top agencies like the NIA, and officials are urging everyone to double-check any fundraising appeals before donating so money doesn't end up in the wrong hands.