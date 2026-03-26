J&K cops bust ₹18cr Iran humanitarian aid scam
Jammu and Kashmir Police just uncovered a massive ₹17.91 crore scam: money that was supposed to go as humanitarian aid to Iran.
Instead, middlemen twisted a real embassy appeal and collected cash, gold, and valuables from locals.
Intelligence agencies are calling this a serious security concern.
Suspects likely have links with Iranian military
Most of the illegal collections happened in Budgam, with big amounts also coming from Baramulla and Srinagar.
Authorities think an organized network is behind it, possibly linked to the IRGC, with suspects like Hakeem Sajad and Syed Ruhollah Rizvi named as key players.
The case is now being investigated by top agencies like the NIA, and officials are urging everyone to double-check any fundraising appeals before donating so money doesn't end up in the wrong hands.