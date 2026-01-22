J&K: Student's suicide after cheating accusation leads to professor's suspension
A student, identified by some reports as 19-year-old Saba Banoo and by others as 18, allegedly took her own life by jumping into the Chenab River after being scolded for having a phone during an exam at Government Degree College Doda on January 16.
Her belongings were found on the riverbank, but despite ongoing searches, her body hasn't been recovered yet.
What's happening now
After learning about the incident from a classmate, Saba's family filed a missing person report.
In response to what happened, the government has suspended Assistant Professor Manzoor Ahmad and set up a three-member committee to investigate.
The inquiry is expected to wrap up within a week.