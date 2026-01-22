J&K: Student's suicide after cheating accusation leads to professor's suspension India Jan 22, 2026

A student, identified by some reports as 19-year-old Saba Banoo and by others as 18, allegedly took her own life by jumping into the Chenab River after being scolded for having a phone during an exam at Government Degree College Doda on January 16.

Her belongings were found on the riverbank, but despite ongoing searches, her body hasn't been recovered yet.