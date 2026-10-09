JNU terminates professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam amid sexual harassment inquiry
India
Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam was recently terminated amid a sexual harassment inquiry at JNU.
He strongly denies the charges, calling the "sex-for-marks" claims a "witch hunt" and says he has nothing to hide.
Akoijam also points out that he hadn't received the inquiry report or the recommendations allegedly made against him yet, and feels the university didn't follow proper procedures under the POSH Act.
Akoijam says inquiry continues, seeks transparency
Despite his termination, Akoijam says the inquiry isn't over and is urging for more transparency in how these cases are handled.
Drawing on his experience teaching gender issues, he hopes this situation will ultimately help expose what he described as irregularities in the process.