Journalist, Sanjay Raut face contempt proceedings over remarks against CJI
What's the story
The Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani, has approved a criminal contempt of court case against journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. The approval was granted on October 15 to the Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) petition under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. The SCBA had filed the petition on October 15 after Wagle and Raut made public statements concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Contempt claims
Wagle's statement 'abusive,' Raut's remarks 'not based on facts': AG
In his letter, the AG noted that Wagle's statement was "not only abusive but also certainly a matter of such a low level."
He added that no right-minded person will make such statement for public consumption.
The AG also observed that Raut's remarks about judges attending Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programs and Chief Ministers hosting dinners for judges were "not based on any facts."
Legal proceedings
SCBA seeks show-cause notices
The SCBA has sought show-cause notices and the presence of both respondents in court. It has also requested the removal of similar remarks from public platforms.
The association argued that while it does not wish to curb fair criticism of the judiciary, "The deliberate scandalous words/expressions being willingly used by the Respondents go beyond fair criticism and are capable of scandalizing this Hon'ble Court thereby lowering the authority of this Hon'ble Court."
Meeting denial
Controversy erupted after CJI denied meeting to opposition leaders
The controversy erupted after CJI Kant refused a request from opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, for a meeting on October 12.
The meeting was sought to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and allegations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Remarks
What did the 2 say
Wagle then posted "**** you CJI!" from his X account in response to the CJI's decision.
Meanwhile, Raut said, "We have also seen judges attending political programs of the BJP in states where it is in power, and chief ministers organizing dinners to welcome High Court and Supreme Court judges."
The petition also states that Raut referred to photographs of judges playing badminton with political figures in London.
Apology issued
Wagle deletes previous post, issues apology
"The aforementioned statement is false and contrary to records and is made to scandalize and diminish the authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the SCBA petition states.
In the midst of the ongoing legal proceedings, Wagle has apologized to CJI Surya Kant and the Supreme Court. He deleted his previous post and requested the AG not to pursue further action in this matter.