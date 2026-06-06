June 3 South Delhi bed and breakfast fire kills 22
India
A deadly fire at a South Delhi bed-and-breakfast on June 3 took the lives of 22 people, including Md Nurul Amin, a 44-year-old businessman from Bangladesh.
Amin and his family were eating at a cafe when the fire broke out, and he didn't make it out.
Md Nurul Amin died, relatives injured
Amin had just arrived in Delhi with his sister Rahana Akhtar and her husband Mosharaf Hossain, who needed a kidney transplant at Max Hospital.
While Akhtar and Hossain survived with injuries, Amin's loss has left his family shattered.
Due to visa issues, only one relative could come to India for him; back home in Dhaka, Amin leaves behind his wife and three children.