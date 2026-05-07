Justice Yashwant Varma resignation remains unaccepted by President Droupadi Murmu
Justice Yashwant Varma resigned from the Allahabad High Court in April 2026 after unaccounted-for cash was reportedly found at his Delhi home.
Even though he asked for his resignation to take effect immediately, it has not been officially accepted by President Droupadi Murmu yet, so he is still showing up on the court's roster.
Fire and withdrawal stall Varma case
According to the rules, a judge's resignation kicks in once it reaches the president. But a Supreme Court ruling says if a judge wants out right away, that should be honored.
Right now, Justice Varma's case is stuck because of a fire at his residence and his withdrawal from inquiry proceedings.
The discovery of unaccounted money at his official residence has sparked fresh conversations about transparency and trust in India's courts.