Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train kicks off

The new Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is officially rolling, cutting travel time between Assam and West Bengal by two-and-a-half hours. Flagged off on January 17, the train covers 959km overnight in just 14 hours—so you can leave Kamakhya at night and wake up in Howrah the next day.

What's the schedule and route? This train runs six days a week (just not Wednesdays), leaving Kamakhya at 6:15pm and reaching Howrah at 8:15am.

It stops at key stations like New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, and more—making it handy for students, professionals, or anyone traveling across the region.

Coaches, fares & what's inside There are 16 AC coaches with space for over 800 passengers.

Tickets start at ₹2,299 for AC-3 tier (with food included), ₹2,970 for AC-2 tier, and ₹3,640 for First AC.

Plus: safety features like KAVACH tech and CCTV cameras onboard.