Kargil war veteran's family harassed in Pune police's 'Bangladeshi' raid
Late at night in Pune's Chandan Nagar, police showed up at retired Kargil war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh's house with a large group, asking his family for proof of Indian citizenship.
The officers suspected illegal immigration and warned the family they could be labeled as Bangladeshi or Rohingya if they didn't show documents by 3am.
Family's side of the story
Shaikh's family says their valid Aadhaar cards were ignored and that officers acted aggressively, even shouting at women and kicking doors.
They've lived in Pune since the 1960s and protested the way they were treated.
Police say there was no forced entry and have launched an investigation to check if any mistakes were made during the raid.