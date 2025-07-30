Delhi: Wall at under-con hushion site collapses,iano kills mother-son duo

Family had just arrived from MP 4 days ago

The family had only arrived from Madhya Pradesh four days earlier and was living in a makeshift tent at the site.

Rescue teams responded quickly, but Meera and Ganpath were declared dead at the hospital; Dashrath and Nanhe are still recovering.

Police have registered a case of death by negligence against the builders, pointing out that the site lacked proper approvals.

Locals said heavy rain and soil erosion from tree cutting behind the wall likely caused it to collapse, also leading to waterlogging nearby.