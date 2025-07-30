Next Article
7 SC/ST women raped daily in MP between 2022-2024
Between 2022 and 2024, Madhya Pradesh saw an average of seven Dalit and Adivasi women raped every day—adding up to over 7,400 cases.
The state also reported 338 gangrapes and 558 murders targeting these communities.
On top of that, more than a thousand SC/ST women faced domestic violence, with around five molestation cases happening daily.
Nearly 45,000 crimes against SC/ST women
In total, there were nearly 45,000 crimes against SC/ST women in three years—about 41 incidents every single day.
With SCs and STs making up around 38% of the state's population, these numbers show how deeply rooted this violence is.
Despite laws meant to protect them, the high crime rate points to a real need for stronger action and support for these vulnerable groups.