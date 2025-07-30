7 SC/ST women raped daily in MP between 2022-2024

Nearly 45,000 crimes against SC/ST women

In total, there were nearly 45,000 crimes against SC/ST women in three years—about 41 incidents every single day.

With SCs and STs making up around 38% of the state's population, these numbers show how deeply rooted this violence is.

Despite laws meant to protect them, the high crime rate points to a real need for stronger action and support for these vulnerable groups.