Next Article
Delhi: 10-year-old boy found dead; father main suspect
In a deeply troubling case from Narela, outer north Delhi, a 10-year-old boy was found dead with strangulation marks on his neck.
Police say his father, Narender, is the main suspect.
The boy's mother, Komal—who lives apart from Narender due to ongoing disputes—shared that her son left for school but never made it back home.
Narender missing
Later that day, Narender reportedly called Komal and admitted to killing their son.
Police have registered a murder case and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
Narender is currently missing, and police teams are actively searching for him while investigating what led to this tragic incident.