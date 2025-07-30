Delhi: 10-year-old boy found dead; father main suspect India Jul 30, 2025

In a deeply troubling case from Narela, outer north Delhi, a 10-year-old boy was found dead with strangulation marks on his neck.

Police say his father, Narender, is the main suspect.

The boy's mother, Komal—who lives apart from Narender due to ongoing disputes—shared that her son left for school but never made it back home.