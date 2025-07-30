Next Article
Over 23,000 women, girls missing in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh is dealing with a serious issue: over 23,000 women and girls have been reported missing as of June 30, 2025.
Most of them—21,175 women and 1,954 girls—have been gone for more than a year.
These numbers came out after a state government update requested by Congress MLA Bala Bachchan.
More than 1,500 people accused of crimes against women unaccounted
On top of that, more than 1,500 people accused of crimes against women are still unaccounted for—including 575 facing rape charges (with nearly half involving minors).
The problem is especially severe in districts like Sagar (1,069).
All this suggests an urgent need for better safety measures and action from authorities.