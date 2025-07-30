UN choosing Pakistan as counter-terrorism vice-chair is ridiculous: Rajnath Singh
India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called out the United Nations for picking Pakistan as vice-chair of its counter-terrorism panel, saying it's like "asking a cat to guard the milk."
He argued this choice hurts the UN's credibility in fighting terrorism, especially given recent attacks like the one in Pahalgam that led to India launching Operation Sindoor.
Kharge demands accountability for intelligence failures
While Singh praised the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor and targeting those behind the Pahalgam attack, he also highlighted Pakistan's history of sheltering terrorists.
Meanwhile, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded answers for repeated intelligence failures in places like Uri, Pathankot, Pulwama, and now Pahalgam—stressing that not just local officials but top leaders should be held accountable.