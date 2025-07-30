UN choosing Pakistan as counter-terrorism vice-chair is ridiculous: Rajnath Singh India Jul 30, 2025

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called out the United Nations for picking Pakistan as vice-chair of its counter-terrorism panel, saying it's like "asking a cat to guard the milk."

He argued this choice hurts the UN's credibility in fighting terrorism, especially given recent attacks like the one in Pahalgam that led to India launching Operation Sindoor.