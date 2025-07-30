Next Article
'Ghost voters' found in Bengal, both TMC-BJP want answers
West Bengal's top election official just launched a major investigation after fake voter applications slipped through without proper checks.
A quick audit found the same documents being reused for multiple bogus entries—raising concerns about how easy it was to game the system.
Assembly elections coming up in 2026
Turns out, thousands of "ghost voters" were discovered in South 24 Parganas alone, with both TMC and BJP demanding answers.
With assembly elections coming up in 2026, trust in the voting process is on the line.
The Election Commission admits there are identical voter ID numbers but insists that doesn't mean all are fake—still, this mess highlights why clean and verified voter rolls really matter for fair elections.