Karnataka: 1 dead, 12 injured in Chikkaballapur bus-truck crash
India
A serious accident on the Agalagurki flyover in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, saw a Sugama Travels bus collide with a container truck while trying to overtake another vehicle.
Sadly, one person died and 12 others were hurt.
The bus was traveling from Mysuru to Raichur with 28 people on board.
What happened next
The truck driver lost his life at the scene. Three bus passengers were critically injured and taken to Bengaluru for treatment, while others received care nearby.
The crash briefly disrupted traffic, but things got back to normal once the wreckage was cleared.
Local police supervised the rescue and relief operation.