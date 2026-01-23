Karnataka doctor shoots self after viral video sparked public outrage 

A well-known doctor in Karwar, Karnataka , has died by suicide allegedly due to mental distress caused by a viral video. Dr. Raju Pikle, who practiced at the Pikle Nursing Home, was found dead at his residence in Aversa village of Ankola taluk. He reportedly shot himself with a double-barreled gun.

Video allegations Viral video accused Dr. Pikle of administering expired medicines The viral video, which circulated widely on social media, accused Dr. Pikle of giving expired medicines to patients. The video was recorded by a relative of one of his patients and was shared allegedly without verification. This video led to severe public backlash against the doctor and his practice, causing him severe mental distress.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway into Dr. Pikle's death The police were alerted by Dr. Pikle's family after they discovered his body. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact reasons behind his suicide. Preliminary reports indicate a possible connection between the viral video and the doctor's mental distress, which had a profound impact on him both personally and professionally.

Advertisement