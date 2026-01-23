Karnataka doctor shoots self after viral video sparked public outrage
What's the story
A well-known doctor in Karwar, Karnataka, has died by suicide allegedly due to mental distress caused by a viral video. Dr. Raju Pikle, who practiced at the Pikle Nursing Home, was found dead at his residence in Aversa village of Ankola taluk. He reportedly shot himself with a double-barreled gun.
Video allegations
Viral video accused Dr. Pikle of administering expired medicines
The viral video, which circulated widely on social media, accused Dr. Pikle of giving expired medicines to patients. The video was recorded by a relative of one of his patients and was shared allegedly without verification. This video led to severe public backlash against the doctor and his practice, causing him severe mental distress.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway into Dr. Pikle's death
The police were alerted by Dr. Pikle's family after they discovered his body. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact reasons behind his suicide. Preliminary reports indicate a possible connection between the viral video and the doctor's mental distress, which had a profound impact on him both personally and professionally.
Professional concerns
Kerala man accused of sexual harassment dies by suicide
This incident comes after a man from Kerala took his own life over alleged sexual harassment claims. Influencer Shimjitha Musthafa and Deepak U were on the same bus last week when the former filmed a video alleging that Deepak had sexually assaulted her and posted it on her social media account. The video went viral, garnering over 20 lakh views. Two days after the incident, Deepak was found hanging at his home in Mankavu. The influencer was arrested on Wednesday.