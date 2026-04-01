Karnataka files Supreme Court appeal over bike taxi order India Apr 30, 2026

Karnataka is taking its fight over bike taxis to the Supreme Court, challenging a high court order that had allowed companies like OLA, Uber, and Rapido to legally run bike taxis.

The state's appeal, filed on April 22, 2026, comes after the earlier ruling directed Karnataka to issue permits for these services, a move that could impact around 600,000 bike-taxi riders and aggregators who had paused work since April 2025.