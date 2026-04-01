Karnataka files Supreme Court appeal over bike taxi order
India
Karnataka is taking its fight over bike taxis to the Supreme Court, challenging a high court order that had allowed companies like OLA, Uber, and Rapido to legally run bike taxis.
The state's appeal, filed on April 22, 2026, comes after the earlier ruling directed Karnataka to issue permits for these services, a move that could impact around 600,000 bike-taxi riders and aggregators who had paused work since April 2025.
Karnataka seeks gig workers act registration
The government says it's worried about safety, traffic jams, and pollution if bike taxis are allowed.
Instead of letting bikes carry passengers like cabs, they want riders to sign up as delivery partners under the Gig Workers Act.
For now, Karnataka wants only four-wheelers running as official taxis.