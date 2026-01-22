Karnataka: FIR filed against RSS leader over alleged hate speech
India
RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakara Bhat is facing an FIR after he allegedly gave a hate speech at a program held at a private college in Puttur on January 12.
The speech, aimed at college students and their parents, has been accused of disturbing communal harmony and was later shared on YouTube.
What's happening now
The FIR was registered on January 22 after local resident Ramachandra K filed a complaint.
Police have charged Bhat, the event organizers, and the YouTube channel under laws related to promoting enmity between groups.
No arrests have been made so far; police said they will record witness statements and examine the video footage.