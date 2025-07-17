Next Article
Karnataka government accuses RCB for stadium stampede
A government report has placed the blame on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in June 2023, which left 11 people dead and several injured.
The findings, released after a High Court order, point to poor event planning as a major reason behind the disaster.
How the incident unfolded
RCB went ahead with a victory parade without police approval, and Virat Kohli's public video inviting fans added to the massive turnout—even though police had warned against it.
The incident highlights the importance of safety at big events and how crucial it is for organizers and celebrities to communicate responsibly.