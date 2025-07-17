Next Article
NHAI introduces cost-saving annual pass for private vehicles
NHAI just launched an annual pass for private cars, jeeps, and vans—₹3,000 gets you 200 trips on national highways and expressways.
Starting August 15, 2023, you can grab the pass through the Rajmargyatra app or NHAI website using your Fastag ID.
It's a pretty handy deal if you're always on the road.
Pass only for NHAI-managed highways
The pass is only for highways managed by NHAI (not other toll operators), and after 200 trips you'll need a recharge.
For frequent travelers—think city-to-city commutes—it could mean big savings; for example, someone driving between Chennai and Tiruchi could save up to ₹6,900 over time compared to regular Fastag charges.