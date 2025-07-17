Junior pilot questioned captain's actions in Air India crash
India's air safety team just released early findings on last year's tragic Air India Flight 171 crash.
Moments before the Boeing 787 went down in Ahmedabad, the co-pilot asked the captain why he turned off the plane's fuel-supply switches—something investigators say happened seconds before all 260 people onboard and on the ground lost their lives.
The big question now: was it a system glitch or a cockpit mistake?
What happened that day is still under investigation
Aviation officials are now checking fuel switches on all Boeing 737 and 787 planes across India, just to be safe.
Experts—including psychologists and medical specialists—are digging into what might have influenced the pilots' decisions that day.
Air India's CEO is urging everyone to stay patient, reminding staff that it's too soon for answers and not to jump to conclusions while investigations continue.