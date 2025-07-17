India accelerates BrahMos-2 development to counter China
India and Russia are teaming up on the BrahMos-2, a hypersonic cruise missile that can hit speeds up to Mach 8—significantly faster than the original BrahMos.
With a range of 1,500km and the ability to launch from land, sea, or even fighter jets like the LCA Tejas, it's set to be a major upgrade.
Details about the BrahMos-2 missile
Weighing just 1.33 tons (half as much as its predecessor), BrahMos-2 uses advanced scramjet tech inspired by Russia's Zircon missile.
Its two-stage engine helps it fly super fast, with speed and low-altitude flight contributing to radar evasion.
It can carry a conventional warhead of up to 300kg and relies on Indian navigation systems for pinpoint accuracy.
Testing expected between 2026 and 2027
BrahMos-2 isn't just about speed—it could give India an edge over rivals like China's DF-17 missile.
The price tag is still under wraps, but with testing expected between 2026 and 2027, this missile could boost India's defense game and open new doors for exports in the region.