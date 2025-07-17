India accelerates BrahMos-2 development to counter China India Jul 17, 2025

India and Russia are teaming up on the BrahMos-2, a hypersonic cruise missile that can hit speeds up to Mach 8—significantly faster than the original BrahMos.

With a range of 1,500km and the ability to launch from land, sea, or even fighter jets like the LCA Tejas, it's set to be a major upgrade.