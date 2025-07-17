Next Article
Maharashtra government bans artificial flowers
Maharashtra is gearing up to ban artificial flowers, hoping to give traditional flower farmers a much-needed boost.
The move comes after concerns were raised in the state assembly about how cheap synthetic flowers are cutting into local growers' earnings.
State Horticulture Minister Bharat Gogawale announced the decision following talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
How the ban will work
Even though farmers have been trained in new techniques, low-cost fake flowers are still making it tough for them to compete.
Gogawale said a meeting with the environment minister will soon set out how the ban will work.
The goal is simple: revive Maharashtra's floriculture scene and help real flower growers make a sustainable living again.