Karnataka HC lifts ban on bike taxis, permits registration
Bike taxis are officially back in Karnataka!
The High Court just lifted the ban, quashing the single-judge order and directing bike owners and aggregators to file applications to register two-wheelers as transport vehicles and for permits, while allowing the State/RTAs to consider such applications and impose conditions.
This overturns the government's earlier order that had prohibited bike taxi operations.
Why does it matter?
For students, IT workers, and anyone who relies on quick rides for last-mile travel, this is a big win.
The court told authorities to start registering bikes as transport vehicles and issue permits—so no more rejections just because it's a two-wheeler.
After a period of confusion and waiting for clear rules, riders and drivers finally get some clarity (and hopefully fewer headaches) getting around the city.