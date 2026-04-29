Karnataka High Court labels wife's complaints mental cruelty against soldier
India
The Karnataka High Court has sided with a soldier in the Indian Army in his divorce case, saying his wife's repeated complaints to women's support centers and his bosses counted as "mental cruelty."
The judges felt these actions seriously damaged their marriage and led to the split.
Court finds false affidavit, upholds divorce
The court also pointed out that the wife filed a false affidavit about maintenance and made unfounded accusations, which affected her husband's military career and caused him a lot of stress.
Plus, her dowry allegations could not be proven due to lack of evidence, so the court stuck with the original divorce decision.