Karnataka HC strikes down SC-ST quota breaching 50% limit 

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha on Monday declared these changes unconstitutional.

The court ruled that the enhanced reservations violated Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

The bench said, "Section 3 of the Act, insofar as it takes the aggregate reservation beyond the ceiling of 50%, is struck down as it violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution."

The judgment was delivered on two petitions challenging this legislation's constitutional validity.