Karnataka HC strikes down SC-ST quota breaching 50% limit
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has struck down provisions of a 2022 state law that increased reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The law, passed in 2022 by the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, raised SC reservations from 15% to 17% and ST reservations from 3% to 7%, increasing the overall reservation for SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 50% to 56%.
Equality principle
Enhanced reservations violated Articles 14, 15: HC
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice KS Hemalekha on Monday declared these changes unconstitutional.
The court ruled that the enhanced reservations violated Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.
The bench said, "Section 3 of the Act, insofar as it takes the aggregate reservation beyond the ceiling of 50%, is struck down as it violates Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution."
The judgment was delivered on two petitions challenging this legislation's constitutional validity.
Reservation debate
Bench rejects Karnataka government's demographic composition argument
The court rejected the Karnataka government's argument that its demographic composition warranted exceeding the 50% ceiling.
The state had argued over 90% of its population belonged to SC, ST, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
However, the bench observed that accepting this argument would undermine equality principles enshrined in the Constitution.
It clarified that while inadequate representation could justify reservations within constitutional limits, it couldn't allow breaching overall ceilings.
Legal clarification
Court examines constitutional obligations for SC, ST reservations
The court said evidence of inadequate representation could justify reservations but not automatically breach the overall ceiling.
It also observed that the collection of quantifiable data concerning backwardness and inadequate representation did not, by itself, permit Karnataka to breach the 50% ceiling.
The bench also examined if Karnataka complied with constitutional obligations to consult relevant commissions before major policy decisions affecting SCs and STs.
Political fallout
Siddaramaiah slams BJP government over enhanced reservations
Reacting to the judgment, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government for its handling of enhanced reservations.
He questioned why the government announced increased reservations ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, despite the overall quota exceeding the 50 percent ceiling.
"Why did the BJP announce enhanced reservation without first ensuring its constitutional sustainability? Was electoral advantage prioritized over lasting social justice?" he asked.