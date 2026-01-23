Karnataka highway crash leaves 3 dead, several hurt
A serious accident on Karnataka's Karkala-Bajagoli National Highway took three lives on Friday afternoon.
A private bus reportedly crossed into the wrong lane and slammed into a Tufan passenger van near Miyaru Kambalacross around 2:50pm.
The Tufan, which was coming from Kalaburagi toward Dharmasthala, had 12 people onboard, with reports differing on whether that total included a child.
What happened next
The collision killed the Tufan's driver Mannappa, along with Chethu and Rohith, on the spot.
Several passengers were trapped in the wreckage and several others were injured—one critically and shifted for advanced treatment.
Emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police say early findings point to possible negligence by the bus driver; an investigation is underway.