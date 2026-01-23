Karnataka: Husband kills wife, tries to cover it up as heart attack
India
In Belagavi, Karnataka, a man named Fakirappa Gilakkanavar allegedly strangled his 21-year-old wife, Rajeshwari, after an argument about not having children during their three-year marriage.
He then tried to pass off her death as a heart attack and carried out her last rites in their village.
Family noticed something was wrong
Rajeshwari's family became suspicious when they saw marks on her neck during the funeral. They quickly informed the police, who confirmed that it was a suspected murder case after a preliminary inquiry.
Fakirappa reportedly confessed during questioning. A post-mortem backed up the cause of death and he's now been formally charged and sent to jail.