Karnataka MP's "small incident" comment on rape-murder sparks backlash

Karnataka Congress MP K Rajashekhar Hitnal is under fire for calling the Sanapur rape and murder case a "small incident" at a tourism event on January 21, 2026. His words upset many, especially since he linked the crime to falling tourist numbers in the area.

What exactly did Hitnal say? Hitnal said, "We had a small incident... a rape and murder happened, it's a small incident," while discussing how such events hurt tourism.

After criticism poured in, he clarified that these cases are serious and painful and shouldn't happen again.

The crime reportedly slashed Anegandi's annual tourist visits after the area earlier attracted over 30 lakh visitors.

Why are people so upset? Leaders from JD(S) and BJP called his remarks insensitive and accused him of ignoring bigger issues like public safety.

Women's groups and people online have demanded an apology, saying an elected official should take such crimes seriously.