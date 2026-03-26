Karnataka proposes 1-hour daily screen time limit for teens India Mar 26, 2026

Karnataka released a draft policy on March 23, 2026, to help students in classes nine through 12 spend less time online.

With worries about social media affecting teens' mental health, the draft suggests capping recreational (non-schoolwork) screen time at no more than one hour per day, cutting off internet after 7pm and using Aadhaar to check ages for digital content.

The idea is to make digital life healthier for young people.