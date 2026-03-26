Karnataka proposes 1-hour daily screen time limit for teens
Karnataka released a draft policy on March 23, 2026, to help students in classes nine through 12 spend less time online.
With worries about social media affecting teens' mental health, the draft suggests capping recreational (non-schoolwork) screen time at no more than one hour per day, cutting off internet after 7pm and using Aadhaar to check ages for digital content.
The idea is to make digital life healthier for young people.
Schools, parents urged to work together
The policy calls for schools and parents to work together: think adding digital literacy lessons, setting up digital wellness committees, and encouraging more offline activities.
Teachers are expected to spot signs of tech overuse, while parents are urged to set a good example with their own screen habits.
The government hopes these steps will help students manage emotions better and stay mentally healthy.