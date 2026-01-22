Karnataka raises age limit for government job hopefuls
Karnataka just made it easier to apply for government jobs by extending the upper age limit by five years.
Now, the relaxation adds five years to the existing maximum age for each post (for example, a post with a 35-year limit becomes 40), allowing applicants to apply through direct recruitment until the end of 2027—a big shift from earlier rules that gave three extra years after protests from different groups.
Why should you care?
This move follows a recruitment freeze imposed in October 2024 and prolonged recruitment delays related to internal reservation issues and affects over 4 lakh open positions across state departments.
With thousands waiting for recruitment to restart, this change gives many more people—especially those who lost time during the pause—a fair shot at landing a government job.