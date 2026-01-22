Karnataka raises age limit for government job hopefuls India Jan 22, 2026

Karnataka just made it easier to apply for government jobs by extending the upper age limit by five years.

Now, the relaxation adds five years to the existing maximum age for each post (for example, a post with a 35-year limit becomes 40), allowing applicants to apply through direct recruitment until the end of 2027—a big shift from earlier rules that gave three extra years after protests from different groups.