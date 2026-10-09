Karnataka seizes nearly 565 tons subsidized FCI rice worth ₹1.34cr

The operation kicked off when a truck loaded with 35,000kg of FCI rice was stopped at Attibele checkpoint.

Investigators found that Mandya-based Annapurneshwari Enterprises had processed it through light polishing at a mill and sold it to another company in Madhya Pradesh, trading 56,459.87 quintals against a legitimate FCI purchase record of merely 5,000 quintals.

Two officials were suspended pending inquiry after allegedly failing to inspect the facility and initiate prosecution, and allegedly releasing an impounded truck and its rice without registering an FIR or informing senior officials.

Minister Rizwan Arshad said, "Strict legal action will continue unabated against all perpetrators, whether private smugglers, corporate exporters, or complicit public officials, until PDS rice theft is completely eradicated across Karnataka." and promised strict action against everyone involved.