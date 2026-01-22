Karnataka's new bill takes on honor killings, supports inter-caste couples
Karnataka has proposed the "Eva Nammava Eva Nammava" Bill to crack down on honor killings and protect inter-caste marriages.
This move comes after the heartbreaking murder of 20-year-old Manya Doddamani, who was allegedly killed by her father for marrying outside her caste.
The bill sets strict penalties—at least five years in jail for honor killings, and a prison term of not less than three years for serious injury (and not less than two years for minor injuries).
Why should you care?
This bill isn't just about punishment—it's about real support.
It aims to stop social boycotts and provides for police notification and possible protection when couples make an oral or written declaration to the district magistrate or nodal officer.
There will be shelter homes, fast-track courts, special help centers, and forums with retired judges and officers to guide couples.
The law also fills gaps in current rules by punishing harassment or violence linked to inter-caste relationships, making it safer for people to choose who they want to marry—no matter what others think.