Karnataka's new bill takes on honor killings, supports inter-caste couples

Why should you care?

This bill isn't just about punishment—it's about real support.

It aims to stop social boycotts and provides for police notification and possible protection when couples make an oral or written declaration to the district magistrate or nodal officer.

There will be shelter homes, fast-track courts, special help centers, and forums with retired judges and officers to guide couples.

The law also fills gaps in current rules by punishing harassment or violence linked to inter-caste relationships, making it safer for people to choose who they want to marry—no matter what others think.