Kashmir apples finally get train to Delhi after highway blockade

Heavy rains and landslides blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway for nearly two weeks, causing losses of about ₹200 crore as fruit spoiled by the roadside. Growers had to throw away much of their harvest, and worries grew about losing trust in Kashmir's famous apple quality.

Orchardists say more trains needed

To fix things fast, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a daily parcel train service, which was flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Nowgam on September 13.

Each trip carries around 46 tons of apples for now, but more trains could be added if demand grows.

Orchardists are relieved but say running two or three full trains daily for at least 10-15 days would really help keep Kashmir's fruit economy rolling.