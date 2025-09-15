Hyderabad: Heavy rain causes waterlogging, traffic snarls; 3 missing

Hyderabad was hit by heavy rains on Sunday night, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city. The Telangana Development Planning Society recorded Narayanraopet in Siddipet receiving the highest rainfall of 245.5mm between 8:30am on September 14 and 8:00am on September 15. Abdullapurmet-Thatianaram in Rangareddy followed with a rainfall of 128mm, while Musheerabad in Hyderabad received between 114.5mm and 124mm at different monitoring points.

Traffic chaos GHMC mayor monitors situation The sudden cloudburst submerged arterial roads, bringing traffic to a crawl despite the best efforts of traffic police and municipal teams. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal was seen personally monitoring the situation at the command control center in Banjara Hills. Pumps and diversion teams were deployed to drain rainwater and reroute vehicles.

Fatalities and damage Wall collapse in Vattinagulapally The heavy rains also caused a wall to collapse in Vattinagulapally, killing one person. A 24-year-old worker, identified as Sekhar Mandal, was killed when a wall of an under-construction convention hall collapsed in Vattinagulapally. Four others were injured, with one critically wounded. In another incident, two men were washed away in the overflowing Afzal Sagar nala after an elderly man slipped and fell into the drain.

Search efforts Search operations underway A man named Sunny was also washed away in Parsigutta when a retaining wall collapsed under the pressure of water. His body has not yet been recovered. Two others, Arjun, 26, and Rama, 28, went missing in Nampally after being swept away by floodwaters. Search operations are underway at both sites, with Disaster Response Force personnel checking manholes and nearby drains.