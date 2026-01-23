Kashmir Valley blanketed by heavy snow, daily life takes a hit
Kashmir Valley just got its first big snowfall after months of dry weather, with districts like Budgam, Baramulla, and Anantnag waking up to thick layers of snow.
The IMD says more snow and rain are on the way, with a western disturbance likely around January 26; IMD Srinagar director Mukhtar Ahmad advised farmers to postpone activities till January 28.
Why does this matter?
The heavy snow has shut down highways and grounded all flights at Srinagar airport.
Power cuts are widespread, with restoration work underway.
Landslides could be triggered, farmers are pausing work till things settle down, and extra care is being taken for pregnant women in affected areas.
Still moving: Vande Bharat trains
Despite the chaos elsewhere, Vande Bharat trains are still running on cleared tracks—keeping some travel options open while most transport is stuck.