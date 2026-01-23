Kashmir Valley blanketed by heavy snow, daily life takes a hit India Jan 23, 2026

Kashmir Valley just got its first big snowfall after months of dry weather, with districts like Budgam, Baramulla, and Anantnag waking up to thick layers of snow.

The IMD says more snow and rain are on the way, with a western disturbance likely around January 26; IMD Srinagar director Mukhtar Ahmad advised farmers to postpone activities till January 28.