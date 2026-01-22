Kashmir's deep freeze: Rare snowfall set to hit valley plains

Why does this matter?

Two western disturbances are about to bring light to moderate snowfall—including some rare flakes for the valley plains—on January 23 and 27.

While this will finally break a long dry spell, it could also disrupt travel and daily life. Roads like the Jammu-Srinagar highway could close due to heavy snow, and more cold means frozen water bodies and possible service outages ahead.

Bundle up if you're in Kashmir—it's going to stay chilly!