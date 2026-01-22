Kaziranga elevated corridor: A boon for wildlife and connectivity

How it helps wildlife (and what worries people)

The corridor includes 35km of raised sections so rhinos, elephants, and even tigers can cross safely underneath—especially useful when monsoon floods hit.

It's packed with safety features like CCTV checkposts and speed sensors, plus there are no tolls inside the forest stretch.

Still, some activists are worried about lost forest land and stress on local wildlife and communities.

The big hope? Fewer animal-vehicle accidents and better roads for Upper Assam.