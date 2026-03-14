Kejriwal, Sisodia post ₹50,000 surety bonds in excise policy case
India
former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia have both posted ₹50,000 surety bonds after a court cleared them and 21 others in the Delhi excise policy case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had accused them of a ₹100 crore kickback scheme linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Goa campaign, but the court found no evidence of conspiracy or criminal intent.
HC sends notices to Kejriwal, Sisodia
Even though all 23 accused have now submitted their bonds, the story isn't over.
The Delhi High Court has sent notices to Kejriwal, Sisodia, and others after the CBI appealed the discharge order.
Meanwhile, Sisodia says he trusts the legal process and is ready to keep fighting things out in court.