Kerala bars can now stay open until midnight
India
Kerala just gave bar hotels and beer/wine parlors a timing upgrade—now they can serve from 10am to midnight (instead of their previous timings—11am-11pm for bar hotels and 8am-9pm for beer/wine parlors).
Five-star bars get an extra perk: for an added ₹5 lakh per year, they can pour drinks until 3am (except before dry days).
The new rules kicked in right away.
What's the reasoning behind this decision?
This move is all about boosting tourism and making life easier for both bar owners and customers.
Bar operators had complained about confusing timings hurting their business, especially in tourist hotspots.
The government hopes longer hours will attract more high-end events—think destination weddings and international conferences—and make things simpler for everyone out late.