Kerala bars can now stay open until midnight India Feb 18, 2026

Kerala just gave bar hotels and beer/wine parlors a timing upgrade—now they can serve from 10am to midnight (instead of their previous timings—11am-11pm for bar hotels and 8am-9pm for beer/wine parlors).

Five-star bars get an extra perk: for an added ₹5 lakh per year, they can pour drinks until 3am (except before dry days).

The new rules kicked in right away.