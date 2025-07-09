Kerala bus driver don helmet amid nationwide strike
During the nationwide Bharat Bandh, a KSRTC bus driver in Kerala, Shibu Thomas, was spotted driving with a helmet on.
His reason? Simple—he wanted to stay safe after hearing about attacks on busses across the state.
The video quickly caught people's attention online.
Bharat Bandh and its impact on Kerala
The massive Bharat Bandh saw over 25 crore workers join in, leading to blockades and major transport disruptions in Kerala.
Even though officials promised regular bus services, many were still stopped by protesters.
The strike itself was a protest against what unions call "pro-corporate" policies affecting workers and farmers nationwide.
Unique moment amid the chaos
It's not every day you see a bus driver wearing a helmet just to do his job.
This moment captures how tense things got during the strike—and highlights how everyday people are affected when big protests hit the streets.