CBI secures custody of Monika Kapoor in the USA
After more than two decades on the run, Monika Kapoor has finally been brought back to India by the CBI.
She and her brothers were accused of pulling off a big economic scam in their jewelry business—allegedly faking documents to import raw materials without paying duties, which cost the Indian government over $679,000.
Kapoor fled to the USA in 1999 and had been evading authorities ever since.
Extradition process took years; Kapoor argued she might be mistreated
Getting Kapoor back wasn't quick or easy. India officially asked for her extradition in 2010 under its treaty with the US.
After a long legal battle, an American court approved it, even though Kapoor argued she might face mistreatment if returned.
With all hurdles cleared, CBI officials are now bringing her home—wrapping up a case that's been open for 25 years.