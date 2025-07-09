CBI secures custody of Monika Kapoor in the USA India Jul 09, 2025

After more than two decades on the run, Monika Kapoor has finally been brought back to India by the CBI.

She and her brothers were accused of pulling off a big economic scam in their jewelry business—allegedly faking documents to import raw materials without paying duties, which cost the Indian government over $679,000.

Kapoor fled to the USA in 1999 and had been evading authorities ever since.