Kerala CM Vijayan trending after leader's fish-eating anecdote goes viral
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is trending after CPI leader C. Divakaran shared a lighthearted story from 2014, claiming Vijayan got up and left when he learned the fish was tuna and that Divakaran asked to serve seer fish the next day at a party event.
The anecdote, meant as a humorous bit for Divakaran's autobiography, wasn't intended to question Vijayan's values—but it quickly caught fire on social media.
Other leaders, Jeeva, have pushed back against online criticism
Jeeva, whose family hosted the meal, pushed back online, saying Vijayan happily ate his mother's simple food.
Education Minister V. Sivankutty also chimed in, calling the story just a funny memory that actually shows Vijayan as down-to-earth.
Recently, Vijayan has opened up about growing up with little money and how those experiences shaped him—adding another layer to the debate about what he eats and why.