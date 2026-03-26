Kerala cop arrested for trying to drive bus while drunk

Kumar misbehaved with passengers, staff

Kumar's actions caused panic among passengers and staff as the bus moved unexpectedly.

Witnesses said he misbehaved with both staff and passengers, including women.

No injuries were reported, and another officer, with help from local police, quickly stepped in.

After a complaint from KSRTC officials, Kumar was arrested and a case was registered against him.

The whole incident delayed the bus' departure by quite a bit.