Kerala cop arrested for trying to drive bus while drunk
India
A police officer in Kerala, Manoj Kumar, was arrested after he tried to drive a state-run KSRTC bus while drunk at the Pathanamthitta bus stand on Thursday night.
He was supposed to be on duty but instead started the bus and insisted it leave before its scheduled time.
Kumar misbehaved with passengers, staff
Kumar's actions caused panic among passengers and staff as the bus moved unexpectedly.
Witnesses said he misbehaved with both staff and passengers, including women.
No injuries were reported, and another officer, with help from local police, quickly stepped in.
After a complaint from KSRTC officials, Kumar was arrested and a case was registered against him.
The whole incident delayed the bus' departure by quite a bit.