Kerala gives out 1.69 lakh menstrual cups, sets up 322 incinerators in schools and colleges

Why should you care?

This isn't just about free products—Kerala is making periods safer, cheaper, and greener.

Earlier pilot projects like Alappuzha's "Thinkal" showed a 91.5% acceptance rate among those who started using menstrual cups.

Now, workshops are teaching girls how to use them confidently.

It's a big step for both health and the environment—and has been described as possibly the first Indian state to run such a large-scale campaign for sustainable period care.