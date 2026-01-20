Kerala gives out 1.69 lakh menstrual cups, sets up 322 incinerators in schools and colleges
Kerala just rolled out a major menstrual hygiene push—handing out 1.69 lakh menstrual cups to selected schools, all colleges and Kudumbashree neighborhood groups in 152 local bodies that adopted the net-zero campaign, while also setting up 322 sanitary waste incinerators, mainly in schools and colleges.
The Haritha Keralam Mission is behind this, with support from the state budget and HLL Lifecare Ltd.
Why should you care?
This isn't just about free products—Kerala is making periods safer, cheaper, and greener.
Earlier pilot projects like Alappuzha's "Thinkal" showed a 91.5% acceptance rate among those who started using menstrual cups.
Now, workshops are teaching girls how to use them confidently.
It's a big step for both health and the environment—and has been described as possibly the first Indian state to run such a large-scale campaign for sustainable period care.