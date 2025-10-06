Kerala: Half-burnt male body found in murder accused's room
On Sunday, a half-burnt male body was discovered in a rented room at Chowannur, Thrissur (Kerala).
The room was occupied by Sunny, 61, who has a history of involvement in murder cases, with one conviction.
Locals noticed smoke and called the police, leading to this unsettling find.
Investigators suspect murder and believe the victim—still unidentified but likely around 35—was allegedly forced into unnatural sex by Sunny, according to police, which escalated into violence.
Afterward, Sunny allegedly set the room on fire using an inflammable liquid.
Charges upgraded to murder
Sunny was arrested later that night at Thrissur Sakthan bus stand.
Police have CCTV footage showing him with the victim before the incident and are examining how the fire started.
Forensics are working to confirm how the victim died; charges have already been upgraded from unnatural death to murder as they await autopsy results.
The investigation is ongoing as police piece together what happened in those final hours.