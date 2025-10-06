Kerala: Half-burnt male body found in murder accused's room India Oct 06, 2025

On Sunday, a half-burnt male body was discovered in a rented room at Chowannur, Thrissur (Kerala).

The room was occupied by Sunny, 61, who has a history of involvement in murder cases, with one conviction.

Locals noticed smoke and called the police, leading to this unsettling find.

Investigators suspect murder and believe the victim—still unidentified but likely around 35—was allegedly forced into unnatural sex by Sunny, according to police, which escalated into violence.

Afterward, Sunny allegedly set the room on fire using an inflammable liquid.