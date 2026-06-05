Kerala HC allows ED probe into CMRL over Veena Thaikkandiyil India Jun 05, 2026

The Kerala High Court has given the go-ahead for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate CMRL's affairs in a case linked to allegations involving Veena Thaikkandiyil, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

This comes after Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) tried to block the probe, arguing that a scheduled offense is needed under money laundering laws.

The court said such an offense is only required for criminal prosecution, not for civil actions like investigations or freezing assets, so the ED can keep digging.