Kerala HC orders probe into missing gold from Sabarimala temple

Court pulls up Travancore Devaswom Board

The court called out the Travancore Devaswom Board for sloppy record-keeping and secrecy around removing and reinstalling the plates without telling the Special Commissioner.

Now, a top vigilance officer has just three weeks to get to the bottom of whether theft or breach of trust occurred, and if there's any hidden set of idols or pedestals involved.

The court made it clear: full cooperation is expected—any cover-up will be taken seriously—to help restore trust in how temple assets are managed.